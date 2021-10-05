Over 40% of corn and soybeans harvested in Dubois County

Harvest season is in full gear in Dubois County and so far, farmers say there has been a good turnout.

On Saturday, October 2, 2021 surveys conducted by Purdue Extension – Dubois County across the county found local farmers well into the harvest season, with 45% of the local corn crop and 43% of the local soybean crop already harvested.

No planting of the 2021-2022 soft red winter wheat crop was yet seen, although this should also begin in the next week as corn and soybean fields are harvested prior to the wheat planting.