Paoli Police Department kept busy Friday night; makes several arrests

Officers in the Paoli Department had a busy Friday night getting criminals off the street.
The night started off with a search warrant on SE 1st Street. 5 individuals were taken into custody for possession and dealing of meth. 14 grams of meth and $5,000 in cash were recovered along with a large quantity of paraphernalia, 2 syringes, a handgun, and a shotgun.
The subjects arrested and some of their charges include:
Roxanna Walters – Dealing Meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia.
Claude Kee – Dealing Meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
James Kee – possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
Melissa Piper – Dealing Meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Ritz (released to the hospital for back pain)- charges filed for Possession of meth.
The 2nd part of the night led to another drug arrest off of a traffic stop, charges filed on a driver for driving while being a Habitual Traffic Violator, and 3 vehicles impounded for various violations.
Those offenders include:
Dalton Rolland – Possession of Meth, Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia
James Mckeighen – Felony Habitual Traffic Violator
**ALL SUSPECTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW**
