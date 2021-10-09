Paoli Police Department kept busy Friday night; makes several arrests

Officers in the Paoli Department had a busy Friday night getting criminals off the street.

The night started off with a search warrant on SE 1st Street. 5 individuals were taken into custody for possession and dealing of meth. 14 grams of meth and $5,000 in cash were recovered along with a large quantity of paraphernalia, 2 syringes, a handgun, and a shotgun.

The subjects arrested and some of their charges include: