Patoka Lake hosts Tranquility Hike, Nov. 13

Patoka Lake is hosting a naturalist-led Tranquility Hike on , Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. The hike will begin at the Nature Center and is ¾ mile long on Trail 4.

The focus of the hike will be reflection and quiet. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.