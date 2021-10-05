Paving project to affect streets in Ferdinand

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers who go through Ferdinand.
Work on the 2021 Town of Ferdinand Street paving program will begin in various locations this Thursday. Contractor JH Rudolph will be doing milling and patchwork October 7 through October 11 on the following streets:
- Virginia Street from West 16th to West 17th
- East 8th from Main Street (Hwy 162) to Delaware
- Michigan Street from East 10th to 14th
- Vienna Drive from East 14th to ¼ mile NE of Michigan
- East 13th from Maryland to Michigan Streets
- East 1st from Main Street (Hwy 162) to 530 feet East of Michigan
- East 6th from Carolina Street to Florida
- Florida Street from 38ft North of East 5th to East 6th
- West 10th Street from Virginia Street to Main (Hwy 162)
- West 11th Street from Missouri Street to Main (Hwy 162)
Paving work will then occur, weather permitting, on these streets from October 14 to October 18. Vienna Drive and East 8th Streets will be paved on October 18, to avoid conflict with school zone traffic by Forest Park High School and Ferdinand Elementary. SE Dubois Schools are on Fall Break the week of the 18th to 22nd.
Residents who live along these streets are being asked to park off-street to allow work crews to complete their work. JH Rudolph crews will also be contacting residents in advance to provide another reminder. They appreciate everyone’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused.
