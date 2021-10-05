Paving project to affect streets in Ferdinand

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers who go through Ferdinand.

Work on the 2021 Town of Ferdinand Street paving program will begin in various locations this Thursday. Contractor JH Rudolph will be doing milling and patchwork October 7 through October 11 on the following streets:

Virginia Street from West 16 th to West 17 th

to West 17 East 8 th from Main Street (Hwy 162) to Delaware

from Main Street (Hwy 162) to Delaware Michigan Street from East 10 th to 14 th

to 14 Vienna Drive from East 14 th to ¼ mile NE of Michigan

to ¼ mile NE of Michigan East 13 th from Maryland to Michigan Streets

from Maryland to Michigan Streets East 1 st from Main Street (Hwy 162) to 530 feet East of Michigan

from Main Street (Hwy 162) to 530 feet East of Michigan East 6 th from Carolina Street to Florida

from Carolina Street to Florida Florida Street from 38ft North of East 5 th to East 6 th

to East 6 West 10 th Street from Virginia Street to Main (Hwy 162)

Street from Virginia Street to Main (Hwy 162) West 11th Street from Missouri Street to Main (Hwy 162)

Paving work will then occur, weather permitting, on these streets from October 14 to October 18. Vienna Drive and East 8th Streets will be paved on October 18, to avoid conflict with school zone traffic by Forest Park High School and Ferdinand Elementary. SE Dubois Schools are on Fall Break the week of the 18th to 22nd.

Residents who live along these streets are being asked to park off-street to allow work crews to complete their work. JH Rudolph crews will also be contacting residents in advance to provide another reminder. They appreciate everyone’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused.