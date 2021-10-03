Phyllis Jane Winkel, age 73 of Jasper, passed away on , 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. She was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1947, to Tony and Emma (Scherle) Kreilein. She married Wilson Winkel on , 1968.

Phyllis Jane Winkel

Phyllis loved gardening, animals, and the outdoors. You could find her swinging on her patio enjoying nature. She cherished every moment with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Janelle Fleck (Jon), one son, Michael Winkel (Amy), both of Jasper, six grandchildren, Saxxon Knies (Ben), Mitch Fleck, Elizabeth Evitts (Jeremy), Rachael Fleck, Joss Winkel, and Quinn Winkel, two great-grandchildren Fenton Evitts and Lainey Knies, two sisters Kathleen Oser (Jerome) of Velpen and Carol Gwaltney (Vincent) of Poseyville, and one sister-in-law Lou Kreilein of Jasper.

Preceding her in death besides her parents are one son Tony Winkel, her husband Wilson, and one brother Paul Kreilein.

Per her wishes, Phyllis generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine in lieu of funeral services.