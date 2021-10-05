Prosecutor Anthony Quinn: LICENSES SUSPENDED DUE TO NON-SUPPORT MAY BE REINSTATED

Those who have had their driver’s, hunting, fishing, professional, or other license suspended because they owe child support can take advantage of a new program that may allow them to get their license reinstated.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office is offering the program in response to a new law passed by the Indiana General Assembly during the last legislative session. The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2022. However, Prosecutor Anthony Quinn said his office will honor the reinstatement now if conditions are met.

“With hunting season getting underway, this is a great opportunity for some members of the community who have had their hunting license suspended due to unpaid child support,” said Quinn. “If they meet the requirements, they can get their hunting license for the fall hunting season.”

The conditions for license reinstatement are:

-Make a payment of a lump sum equivalent to eight weeks of the child support order.

-Notify the prosecutor’s office that you have made the payment by calling (812) 482-1818.

-The prosecutor’s office confirms that payment has been made.

Once the conditions are all satisfied, the prosecutor’s office will activate reinstatement of the license. The license will remain active as long as child support payments remain current under the order.

“If a parent has unpaid child support it could also mean that their driver’s or professional license could be suspended,” explained Prosecutor Quinn. “However, by making a lump sum payment equal to eight weeks of support, these can be reinstated.”

Child support payments are crucial to a dependent child’s well-being and quality of life. Parents are reminded that child support enforcement through the prosecutor’s office is not automatic, even for parents with a support order. Those who wish to pursue payment of court-ordered child support must contact the prosecutor’s office to sign up for enforcement services. There is no fee for the program.

“We want to do everything we can to encourage payment of child support,” said Prosecutor Quinn. “This new license reinstatement law provides an incentive for delinquent parents to catch up their unpaid support and gives them something in return. We hope this will encourage parents to make these needed overdue child support payments.”