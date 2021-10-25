Raising The Bar in Huntingburg to have ribbon cutting ceremony

A new training gym is officially opening its doors in Huntingburg.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Raising the Bar Performance on Tuesday, October 26th, at 4 pm EST.

The facility is located at 516 East 6th Street in Huntingburg.

The community is invited to attend the groundbreaking and attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.

Greg and Whitney Hirsch, Mayor Schwinghamer, and the Dubois County Board of Directors will be in attendance.