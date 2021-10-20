Ramp Closure Scheduled for U.S. 41 in Princeton

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure of the ramp from U.S. 41 northbound to County Road 550 South in Princeton.

Beginning on or around , Oct. 21, contractors will close the ramp for pavement repairs. Earlier this summer, a section of concrete on the ramp was noticed to be heaving. A temporary speed limit was placed on the ramp as INDOT worked to schedule repairs. During this project, several sections of concrete will be replaced as well as the asphalt approach to the ramp.

Work is expected to take about a week depending upon weather conditions. The ramp will be closed around the clock during this project.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.