REMINDER: Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday

Hoosiers cleaning out the medicine cabinet now have a safe way to get rid of unwanted and expired medications.

The Dubois County is holding a medication collection day this Saturday, October 23rd, as part of the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take-Back Event.

The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209 Newton Street, will host the collection from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while the Ireland Fire Station located at 5053 West Main Street and the Haysville Fire Station located at 195 W. State Road 56 will host the two-county collection sites from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This event will be a drive-thru collection with volunteers collecting the medications from the participants’ vehicles, and conducting a short, anonymous survey of each participant. Residents are asked to please stay in your vehicle and a volunteer will assist you.

The Jasper Police Station located 309 E. 6th St also accept pharmaceuticals year-round, 24/7 in their drop boxes.

Dubois County residents are asked to rid their homes from expired, unwanted, and unused medications. Unused drugs are a common household health threat that can be lessened when you clean the old and unused meds out of your home. Don’t forget vitamins, ointments, syrups, drops, herbal products, meds that should have been kept cold but were not, and aerosols not in pressurized containers. These pharmaceuticals will be accepted at the collection sites.

No sharps (needles/syringes), infectious materials, (anything containing bodily fluids) or waste will be collected. This Collection is for private citizens only. No collections will be accepted from For Profit Businesses or Health Facilities.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department will supervise the collections at the Ireland and Haysville Fire Stations, and the Indiana State Police will supervise the Jasper Post site.