72-year-old Richard D. Singer, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Northwood Good Samaritan Society in Jasper, Indiana.

Richard was born on September 2, 1949, in Jasper, Indiana, to Raymond and Naomi (Fettinger) Singer.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jasper High School.

After high school, he served during the Vietnam War in the Navy as a deep-sea diver where he was also a diving instructor.

Richard retired from Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center as an electronics and computer technician.

He was a member of Dubois County Chapter 77 Disabled American Veterans, the Dubois County Navy Club Ship 90, The VFW Post #673, The American Legion Post #147, The Legion Riders, and the Jasper Moose Lodge.

Richard enjoyed his time in Hawaii where he was stationed during the war. He loved visiting the ocean especially in the Cayman Islands. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, playing golf, his dog, Sunny, motorcycles and spending time with his friends at the Legion. He enjoyed his time with his cousins, Jean Dilger and Scott Sibrel.

Surviving is his daughter; Alison (David) Walker, Odenton, MD, one grandson; Liam Walker and one granddaughter; Aria Walker.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A memorial service for Richard D. Singer will be held the American Legion Post #147 (1220 Newton Street Jasper, IN 47546) on Saturday, October 9th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.