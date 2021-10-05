Robert Vernon O’Dell, age 73, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:53 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 21, 1948, in Sandborn, Indiana, to Jack Richard and Mary Alice (Troup) O’Dell. Robert worked as a truck driver. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War; he was a member of the Vincennes V.F.W. Post #1157; and was an avid motorcyclist. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother, Jon (LaDonna) Barr of Mooresville, Indiana; three children, Karen Proffitt of Orchard, Colorado, Scott (Mary) O’Dell Washington, Indiana and Kevin O’Dell of South Haven, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Melanie) Proffitt of Orchard, Colorado, Rachael Proffitt of Keenesburg, Colorado, Audrianna O’Dell of Washington, Indiana, Ryan O’Dell of South Haven, Michigan, Riley O’Dell of South Haven, Michigan, Kody O’Dell of South Haven, Michigan and Desirea Weir of Sacramento, California; and by five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com