Ronnie Keith Marshall, age 63, of Winslow, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 8, 1958, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Raymond and Delma (Luttrell) Marshall. Ronnie was a graduate of Tecumseh High School’s Class of 1976. He was a truck driver; expert woodworking craftsman; connoisseur of bourbon; and all around good guy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Ryan Marshall, who passed away on March 11, 2019.

He is survived by three children, Tiffany (Matthew) Mushinski of Dale, James Blackgrave of Paoli and Kyle Marshall of Holland; one brother, Rod (Cindy) Marshall of Boonville; sister-in-law, Sue Marshall of Dale; his stepfather, Walter (Gloria) Russell of Evansville; and five grandchildren, Collin (Akaysia), Kegun, Piper, River and Bayleigh.

Funeral services for Ronnie Marshall will be held at 4:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at Selvin Cemetery in Selvin, Indiana, at a later date.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the funeral.