Ruth Oda Aders Werne, 89 of Saint Meinrad passed away Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Secenic Hills at the Monastery. Ruth was born in Perry County on December 8, 1931 to LeeRoy and Ollie (Holman) Aders. She was united in marriage to Arthur Werne on May 30, 1953 in St. Johns/ St. Isidore Church in Bristow. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2002.

Ruth retired after 29 years at the Saint Meinrad Arch Abbey. She was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish and its’ Ladies Sodality.

Surviving are her children, Steve (Flora) Werne of Saint Meinrad, Richard Werne of Marion, KY., Diane (William) Mooney of Junction City, KS., Sally (Thomas) Gravattte of Saint Meinrad, and Michael Werne of Indianapolis. Ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Eleanor Lasher of Evansville, Judy Dial of Indianapolis, and Ida Kelley of Huntingburg. Two brothers, Gerald Aders of St. Marks, and Maurice Aders of Jasper. She was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Russell, Bernard, John Joe, Murl , and Kenny Aders, and one sister Joyce Aders Murphy.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 PM CDT Friday October 29, 2021 in Saint Meinrad Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM CDT Thursday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and continuing on Friday from 10:00 until 11:30 CDT at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.