Salem man arrested after battering 63-year-old man

A Salem man is facing charges after beating up a 63-year-old man.

Perry County Central Dispatch received a report of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store located at William Tell Boulevard and Highway 66 on Monday evening.

Tell City police officers responded to learn that the victim, a 63-year-old Tell City man, was forcibly struck by 23-year-old Robert L. Alexander of Salem.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a significant injury and was later transported to Owensboro Health. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation into this incident revealed that the victim and Alexander did not know each other and the assault was seemingly unprovoked.

Alexander was eventually arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated battery and lodged in the Perry County Detention Center.