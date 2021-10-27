Santa Claus man arrested after driving drunk

Drunk driving landed a Santa Claus man in jail this week.

Indiana State Police pulled over 54-year-old Greg Jameson for speeding and driving left of center at Hebron Road and Mariah Drive on Saturday night.

During the stop, the trooper noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage and began an OWI investigation.

During this, a certified breath test revealed that Jameson had a BAC of .140.

Jameson was arrested without further incident and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher.

He’s being held in the Spencer County Jail.