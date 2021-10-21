Another scam is making rounds in Dubois County.
The Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple complaints of individuals receiving calls or text messages in reference to their German American Bank Card.
The text message says that your card is blocked and gives a contact number.
The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with German American Bank and has confirmed that it is a scam.
They say the number in the text message should not be called.
Be the first to comment on "Scam targeting German American Bank Customers circulating in Dubois County"