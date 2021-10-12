Section of State Road 56 near Haysville closed for road project

A road closure in Haysville will force some drivers to find a new route today.

INDOT maintenance crews are closing State Road 56 from the Haysville town limits to State Road 545 as they begin seal coat operations.

The existing pavement will be coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection.

Once the seal coat has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat, and paint pavement markings.

Work on State Road 56 is expected to last about three days, depending on weather conditions, and will be performed under a soft closure with flaggers directing local traffic as appropriate.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.