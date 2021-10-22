Southridge Raider Marching Band to host free soup supper and community performance

With a comfortable weekend in the forecast, one local band decided to take advantage of the pleasant temperatures.
Another Portrait of Immortal Love is a special event put on by the Southridge Raider Marching Band and includes a free soup supper and community performance.
It takes place on Saturday, October 23rd from 5 to 6:45 pm.
Supper is in the High School Cafeteria and 7 pm Showtime for a band performance on Raider Field.
The event is free and donations are welcome.
