Speed Limit Will Be Reduced on Styline Drive and Progress Parkway

Motorists on Styline in Huntingburg will have to slow their roll at the end of the week.

Effective Friday, October 15, the speed limit on Styline Drive between State Road 64 and 12th Street, and Progress Parkway between Styline Drive and Chestnut Street will be reduced to 25 miles an hour, per City of Huntingburg ordinance chapter 74, Schedule VIII.

For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.