Spencer County Democrats is showing their appreciation to those working at the frontlines.
The organization is hosting drive-through only carryout dinner on Sunday, October 17th at the Spencer County 4-H Center.
Party volunteers will serve carry-out meals from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or while supplies last. Sponsored by the Spencer County Democratic Central Committee
The menu includes smoked pork, bread, potato salad, baked beans, a dessert, and bottled water. Meals are being offered for free to education employees, healthcare workers, police, firefighters, EMT’s and first responders.
Carry-out meals will be served from 11 am to 1 pm or while supplies last Sunday, October 17th at the Spencer County 4-H Center.
Be the first to comment on "Spencer County Democrats to Hold Drive-Thru Dinner in Appreciation of Frontline Workers"