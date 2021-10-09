Spencer County Democrats to Hold Drive-Thru Dinner in Appreciation of Frontline Workers

The Spencer County Democrats will show their appreciation to frontline workers at a drive-through-only carryout dinner on Sunday, October 17th at the Spencer County 4-H Center.

Party volunteers will serve carry-out meals from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or while supplies last.

Sponsored by the Spencer County Democratic Central Committee, the menu will include smoked pork, bread, potato salad, baked beans, a dessert, and bottled water. Meals are being offered for free to education employees, healthcare workers, police, firefighters, EMT’s and first responders.

Spencer County Democratic Chairman Dan Wilkinson said, “Our local party members wanted to show our appreciation for the frontline workers in our county.

Our teachers, nurses, police, firefighters, and other first responders work extremely hard serving our community and have sacrificed even more over the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

We felt that offering a free meal was one small way we could show our support and appreciation.” Wilkinson said party members, as well as the public, are invited and that free-will donations will be gladly accepted, but not required.