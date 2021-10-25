Springs Valley Bank & Trust Donates to YMCA Project in Gibson County

Springs Valley Bank & Trust donated $15,000 to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana with a special check presentation to Toyota Indiana YMCA board members at last week’s board meeting.

The donation will benefit the future Toyota Indiana YMCA in Gibson County by supporting future programs and operations.

“Enhancing the quality of life in our communities is at the core of Springs Valley’s giving wisely philosophy,” said Dianna Land, SEVP & HR & Marketing Manager. “We recognize our financial contribution to the YMCA strengthens the communities through services such as, health and wellness activities, education and camps, sports leagues and swim lessons, and childcare services.”

The new YMCA will be located at 215 W Water Street, renovating the former Lowell Elementary School building.

The Toyota Indiana YMCA is slated to open in the summer of 2023