St. Isidore Parish to have drive-thru dinners on Sunday

The St. Isidore Parish is holding their annual drive-thru dinners this Sunday, October 3rd.

Following the10 am mass at St. Raphael Church, meals will be served from 11 am until sold out.

Dinners include fried chicken and roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, and cobbler for $15. Mock turtle soup can also be purchased to go by a half and full gallon.

Parishioners will be on hand selling special quilts and grand raffle tickets.