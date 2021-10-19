State to put stoplight at 3rd Avenue and Newton Street intersection

Driving through a construction site in Jasper has become a daily task. But hopefully, it won’t be for much longer.

The 3rd Avenue and Newton Street intersection has been under construction for the past several weeks.

Jasper Mayor, Dean Vonderheide, explains why.

“The state has been working on installing a stoplight, so they have had it torn up. And while they were tearing it up, we [the city] were doing some stormwater work. I was told the state should be filling that back in within the next few days. So hopefully by the end of the week, we will have normal traffic going through there,” he says

In the meantime, Vonderheide asks that residents going through the area be patient, remain cautious, and go slow in the construction zone.