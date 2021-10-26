Steven Paul Babb, 72 of Taswell, IN passed away on , 2021 at his home.

He was born on , 1949 in Indianapolis, IN to Kenneth Babb and Connie (Britt) Babb.

Steve worked in the Heating and Cooling Industry during his life and was a member of the Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guards, he enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, his family, and especially family get-togethers around a good campfire.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Phyllis Babb, Rosanna Hovis, Barbara Austin and Nancy Aders.

Steve is survived by his son Nathan Babb and stepchildren; Darla Madden, Kathy Madden, Tina Madden, Ryan Pritchard, and Danny Pritchard.

The funeral service will be on , 2021, at Denbo Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation starting at 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be at Taswell Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to service the family of Steve Babb.