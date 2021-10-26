Steven Paul Babb, 72 of Taswell, IN passed away on October 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born on August 9, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN to Kenneth Babb and Connie (Britt) Babb.
Steve worked in the Heating and Cooling Industry during his life and was a member of the Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guards, he enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, his family, and especially family get-togethers around a good campfire.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Phyllis Babb, Rosanna Hovis, Barbara Austin and Nancy Aders.
Steve is survived by his son Nathan Babb and stepchildren; Darla Madden, Kathy Madden, Tina Madden, Ryan Pritchard, and Danny Pritchard.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Denbo Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation starting at 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be at Taswell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
