The suspect who caused South Gibson School Corporation to cancel classes for the day has been taken into custody.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says the man is from Evansville.
We’re told the suspect stole items from a local business before leading police on a pursuit on Highway 41 in Haubstadt.
No name or charges have been released at this time.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Be the first to comment on "Suspect who caused Southern Gibson School closure in custody"