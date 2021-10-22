Sylvester E. “Bud” Durcholz, age 88 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 3:20pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Bud was born in Campus, Illinois on November 1, 1932 to Emil and Dorothy (Fenton) Durcholz. He married Ardella V. Schepers on October 24, 1957 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2020.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Bud was a lifelong farmer and a member of the National Farmers Organization. He also wrote the newspaper column “Sounds of County” for the Dubois County Herald for over 40 years, and periodically wrote articles for the Message publication for the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

He enjoyed genealogy, reading, and spending time with family, friends, and the neighbors.

Surviving is one daughter; Carma Akers (Rick), Huntingburg, four sons; David Durcholz, Velpen, Thomas Durcholz, Jasper, Alan Durcholz (Pam), Ireland, and Brian Durcholz (Meghan), Littleton, CO, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one sister, Marilyn Fuhs (Earl), Jasper, and one brother, Dale Durcholz (Pepper), Carrollton, Texas.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was one brother, Leland “Dutch” Durcholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvester E. “Bud” Durcholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Charles Health Campus, or to a favorite charity.