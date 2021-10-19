Texas woman arrested after leaving scene of crash in Jasper

A Texas woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident in Jasper.

Police responded to a truck vs moped crash in the Hibbett Sports Parking Lot around 8 Monday evening.

The truck driver fled the scene before police arrived. She was later located and identified as 24-year-old Yvette Sotelo of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Sotelo was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The moped driver, 19-year-old Dacota Wright of Jasper, suffered minor injuries and was treated by Memorial Hospital EMS at the scene.