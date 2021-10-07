Thomas Eldon “Tom” Kendall, age 83, of Pikeville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 11, 1938, in Warrick County, Indiana, to Joseph Thomas and Lena (Bolton) Kendall; and married Sharon Elizabeth Smith Petry on March 19, 1971, at Mt. Pisgah General Baptist Church in Augusta. Tom worked mainly in the wood industry such as factories, but mainly at sawmills. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing music. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah General Baptist Church in Augusta. He was preceded in death by one son, Billy Joe Kendall; his parents; three brothers, James, Robert “Bobby” and Russell Kendall; and five sisters, Doris Jean Kendall, Betty Wright, Lois Lemond, Bernice Dugal and Shirley Kendall.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Kendall of Pikeville; six sons and two daughters, Thomas “Tommy” (Darla) Kendall of Prairie Creek, Anthony “Tony” (Barb) Kendall of Velpen, Shawn (Pheobe) Kendall of Velpen, Dennis (Nicole) Kendall of Santa Claus, Daniel (Patricia) Kendall of Pikeville, Terry (Kim) Kendall of Montgomery, Tonya (Shannon) Walker of Stendal and Vonda Kane of Otwell; one sister, Margaret Kendall of Boonville; several nieces and nephews, twenty grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Tom Kendall will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah General Baptist Church in Augusta with burial to follow at Augusta Cemetery. Austin Kendall and Pastor Terry Russell will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday.