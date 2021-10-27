Tips on keeping trick-or-treating spooky and safe

Spooky season is here. But when it comes to our little ones, no parent wants a scare.

Luckily, there are a lot of things parents can do to keep their trick-or-treaters safe.

And according to Indiana State Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, safety starts when getting dressed for trick-or-treating.

“Make sure your kids are dressed in a costume that has some kind of reflective material, so they can easily be seen. Only visit homes that you know and houses that have lights on welcoming trick-or-treaters,” Henderson says.

If going out with a group, Henderson says to map it out first.

“Make a plan before you go. So if you do get separated, you’ll have a place to meet up again. If you have a cell phone, call each other and coordinate to make sure you get back to your group,” he says.

When it comes to candy, Henderson says parents should take a closer look into the bag before letting kids dive right in.

“If something looks out of place or odd in your candy, discard it. Don’t let your children eat it. If they do eat something that you feel is going to make them sick or is making them sick, call 911 or take them to the emergency room immediately,” he says.

Medicated candy can look nearly the same as your favorite treat. Henderson explains what to look out for.

“If the package looks altered or if the candy looks discolored in any way or has markings on it, don’t take a chance. Absolutely get rid of it,” he says.

Parents are also not the only ones responsible to keep kids safe during trick-or-treating. Henderson says drivers need to do their part too.

“Pay extra attention to the road. There are going to be little kids out who could dart out in the middle of the road. They will also be in costume and some could be harder to see, so take extra caution when driving around this Halloween season,” Henderson says.

Halloween parties will also be a popular event this weekend. Henderson doing this can save your life or someone else.

“If you plan on consuming any alcohol, make sure you have a plan for someone to get you home safely. Don’t drink and drive. If you do decide to drink, drink responsibly and have someone sober drive you home,” Henderson says.

If you notice anything suspicious this Halloween, call your local police department.