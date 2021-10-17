Two Lawrence County men arrested on drug charges

Saturday Evening, the Jasper Police Department received a call about a Physical Domestic Battery happening in the Walmart Parking Lot.

While officers were on their way to the scene they were notified that the suspects had left northbound on Newton Street.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle at 47th and Newton Street and conducted a traffic stop on it.

While officers investigated about the domestic that happened between the two suspects, 28-Year-Old, Michael Robbins, and 35-Year-Old, Joshua Day, a K-9 that was deployed on the vehicle indicated that there were illegal narcotics inside.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Robbins and Day were both booked into the Dubois County Security Center and are facing charges of Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Disorderly conduct.