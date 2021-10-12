Two Otwell Brothers Injured during Stabbing Incident, Two Jasper Residents Arrested

morning, , at approximately 10:00 a.m., Chad Norris, 37, and Cory Norris, 38, both from Otwell, arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital with stab wounds from an incident that occurred at their residence located at 1868 North SR 257, Otwell. Cory Norris received minor injuries during the incident and was able to drive himself and his brother to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Chad’s injuries were serious, and he is currently being treated at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information regarding the stabbing incident.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Lloyd J. Carpenter, 37, and Emily Shelton, 24, both from Jasper, drove to a nearby Otwell gas station at approximately 8:30 Monday morning and then walked to Norris’ residence to allegedly rob them. During an altercation, which occurred inside their residence, Shelton allegedly struck Chad Norris before Carpenter allegedly stabbed Chad and Cory Norris. Carpenter and Shelton immediately fled the scene.

Indiana State Police detectives arrested Emily Shelton, 24, around noon at a residence in Birdseye. She was arrested for Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony, Battery, a Class B Misdemeanor, and Conspiracy to commit Robbery, a Level 3 Felony. Shelton was taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

Carpenter was arrested by Indiana State Police Sergeant Detective Brock Werne on Monday afternoon after he walked out of a wooded area near CR 300 North and CR 175 East in Dubois County. Carpenter was arrested for Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony, Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony and Conspiracy to commit Robbery, Level 3 Felony. He is currently being held without bond in the Pike County Jail.

This is an on-going investigation.

Investigating Officers: Sergeant Detective Brad Chandler, Detective Ryan Wilson, Sergeant Detective Brock Werne, and Trooper Nick Hatfield, Indiana State Police