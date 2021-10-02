Vincennes University Jasper College Fair is Oct. 4

Vincennes University Jasper is hosting a College Fair on , Oct. 4, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ruxer Student Center.

Students and parents from several high schools are invited to attend, including Forest Park, Heritage Hills, Jasper, Loogootee, Northeast Dubois, Pike Central, Shoals, Southridge, and Springs Valley.

The College Fair provides an excellent opportunity for students and parents to compare colleges. Attendees can speak with representatives from approximately 40 colleges, providing information and answering questions about academic programs, application procedures, campus life, costs, and financial aid at their respective institutions.

VU Jasper offers a broad range of 25 programs of study, including Nursing, Technology, Business, Information Technology, Social Work, and more.

Additional information is available by calling the VU Jasper Campus at 812-482-3030.

VU Jasper is located at 850 College Ave.