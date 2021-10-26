Wilderness Welcome Center Open Saturdays through November

The Wilderness Welcome Center, located on Tower Ridge Road near the Charles C. Deam Wilderness in Monroe County, will be open to visitors every Saturday from October 30 through November,27 2021. Visitors may stop by the Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT to get information from Hoosier National Forest staff about visiting the Charles C. Deam Wilderness. Staff can also provide trail maps for the wilderness and other nearby trail systems; answer questions about recreational use of the Forest, including hunting; give guidance on where to see fall foliage; provide Leave No Trace information; and give an interpretive talk about the history of the Brooks Cabin.

Charles C. Deam Wilderness trails are open to hiking, backpacking, and horse riding. Hunting is permitted in accordance with Indiana Department of Natural Resources hunting regulations.

Fall visitation can be heavy and visitors are advised to visit during non-peak times, including mornings and weekdays. If parking areas are full, visitors should have another location planned to visit.

For more information about recreation in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xfTSP or call 812-275-5987. For up-to-date information on the Hoosier National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/hoosier or https://www.facebook.com/HoosierNF.