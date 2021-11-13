2021 Toys for Tots Campaign underway in Dubois County

It’s a true sign that the Christmas season is here!

The Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detachment begins collecting toys today for the 2021 Toys for Tots Campaign.

Toys for Tots Campaign Chairman, Pat Moriarty says their goal is to ensure kids around the Dubois County area have the best holiday season possible.

“It’s where we collect shiny new toys to give out to kids who need a toy for Christmas,” he says.

The program serves four counties: Dubois, Pike, Perry, and Orange. Several donation boxes are spread across these counties.

Look for the big white “TFT” collection boxes at local participating retail stores. Toys that are collected will go to disadvantaged children in the 4 counties surrounding and including Dubois County. New unwrapped toys may be dropped off at those retail locations.

How to request toys – To request toys or to make a donation, visit sildmarines.com, click on “activities” and then “Toys for Tots”. Fill out the application and submit it online.

The TFT warehouse to pick up toys is located at 402 McCrillus St. in Jasper. Information on the time and dates for pick-up will be available when the application is approved.

How to make a monetary donation – Participation in the form of monetary donations are accepted anytime. Make checks payable to “Toys for Tots” and mail to: Marine Corps League, c/o TFT, P.O.Box 184, Jasper, IN 47547-0184. Or, go to sildmarines.com and follow the links to “Toys for Tots” to donate.

For more information on how to donate or obtain toys, search for us on facebook.com/ToysForTots.JasperIndiana ; check out the TFT website: jasper-in.toysfortots.org or, call 812-695-5061.

The campaign runs through December 11th.