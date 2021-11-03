3 Crash Sites-1 OWI Arrest in Jasper

Early Saturday morning, Jasper Police received multiple calls in reference to a possible reckless driver on the north side of Jasper. Officers located a gray 2007 BMW at the Express Car Wash where the driver had wrecked into the landscaping sometime between 1:30 am and 1:45 am . The car was totaled and unoccupied.

JPD located the driver, 19 year old, Paola Torres Monroig of Jasper in the area of TJ Maxx. It was determined that she was intoxicated. Paola Torres Monroig was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested nealy .15-Percent Blood Alcohol Content. After Torres-Monroig was transported to the hospital, police located two more crash sites on Portersville Road and Manor Drive.

he was booked in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI Endangerment, OWI, Driving Never Receiving A License, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Minor Consuming.