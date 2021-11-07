Adrienne D. Sullivan, age 44, of Cuzco, Indiana, passed away at 7:11 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Adrienne was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 20, 1976, to Richard and Peggy (Padgett) Foster. She married Bob Sullivan on October 3, 1997.

She was a graduate of Pike Central High School and then earned her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from VUJC.

She worked at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, Indiana, and then for Good Samaritan Nursing Center in Oakland City.

Adrienne enjoyed making Tumblers, spending time at the beach, motorcycle and Jeep riding, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Bob Sullivan, Cuzco, Indiana, two daughters, Courtney Sullivan and Haley (John) Pinnick, both of Cuzco, IN, two stepdaughters, Whitney (James) Strange, Ferdinand, IN, Amber (Aiden) Hart, Indiana, five grandchildren, her father, Richard (Bobbie) Foster, Washington, IN, her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Padgett, Otwell, IN, three brothers, Joe Moore, Mitchell, IN, Shaun (Jamie) Foster, Cuzco, IN, and Tom (Kelly) Foster, Princeton, IN.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Peggy Foster, one grandson, Kellen Sullivan, paternal grandparents, James and Delores Foster, her maternal grandfather, Richard Padgett, her father and mother-in-law, Billy Sr., and Rita Sullivan.

A celebration of life service for Adrienne D. Sullivan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Cuzco Cemetery in Cuzco, Indiana. Pastor Scott Badger will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.