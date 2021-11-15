Albert Earl Mattingl

Albert Earl Mattingly, age 54, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at home.

Al was born in Washington, Indiana, on September 18, 1967, to Albert and Kerrylynn (Hobbs) Mattingly.

He was a 1985 graduate of Jasper High School

AL worked as the sales manager for Sternberg Trucking for several years. He was then the owner of Al Mattingly’s Big Time Catering and following that, an independent sales consultant.

He was a member of the Petersburg Moose.

He enjoyed hunting, photography, politics, playing Santa for the local children, listening to and telling bad jokes, history, higher math, music, cooking, reading nonfiction, and spending time with family and friends. Al also had a huge heart, and was always there to help others.

Surviving are one son, Trevis Mattingly, Jasper, IN, father, Albert Eugene Mattingly, Petersburg, IN, his fiancé, Susan Jose, Petersburg, IN, one sister, Kerry (Scott) Kraynak, Greenville, SC, two aunts, Linda DeJarnett, Otwell, IN, Marsha (Rick) Mann, Otwell, IN, nieces, Sarah, Gracie, Kate and Caroline Kraynak and one nephew, Matthew Kraynak, and a multitude of cousins.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Kerrylynn Mattingly.

A Funeral Mass for Albert Earl Mattingly will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

