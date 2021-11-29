Another Jasper woman was arrested on Disorderly Conduct early Monday Morning.

The Jasper Police Department received a report of a possible domestic dispute at Leopold St. in Jasper.

officers heard yelling coming from a separate upstairs apartment. Officers made contact with the residents in the upstairs apartment who were found to be having a verbal dispute unrelated to the initial call.

One of the subjects was identified as 26 year old Sera Tuell.

She was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center where she was booked for the above charges.

Tuell was tested and had a BAC of .194%