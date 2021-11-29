Arlene Frances Wittman, age 63, of Dale, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home , 2021. She was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1958 to Clarence and Verena (Jochem) Nordhoff.

She was a 1978 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

Arlene previously worked part time Sternberg’s and for Old National Bank. She then worked as a component puller at Masterbrand Cabinets for 14 years.

She was a member of St. Isadore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church.

Arlene was known as being a hard worker, loved her pets, enjoyed going out to eat, and had such a kind heart.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Nicole Greulich and Future Son-in-law Logan Wilkerson Evanston, IN, parents Verena and Clarence Nordhoff, Jasper, IN, sister Connie (Gary) Schepers, Schnellville, IN, brother Gary (Mary) Nordhoff, Celestine, IN, brother Randy Nordhoff, Holland, IN, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother Allen “Butch” Nordhoff and son-in-law Hunter Greulich. In her final moments, she was cared for by 1st cousin Norma (Brian) Stetter of Birdseye, who she loved and respected very deeply.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arlene Frances Wittman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2021, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held form 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.