Artisan Exchange Between Sister Cities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler

Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. and the Jasper Partnership Commission announce the upcoming new and exciting exchange of artists between the sister cities of Jasper, IN USA and Pfaffenweiler, Germany.

The planning for the Artisan Exchange began in 2020 with support from the mayor’s offices of both Jasper and Pfaffenweiler. Funding for the exchange is provided by a generous donation from the Eckerle Family Foundation to further the exchange of citizens and promote the people-to-people connections between the sister cities.

During the summer of 2021, applications were submitted by individuals interested in the exchange from Jasper. A selection committee of members from the Jasper Partnership Commission, Sister Cities of Jasper, and the Jasper Arts Commission was formed to select the individuals to travel to Pfaffenweiler.

Three individuals were selected will travel to Pfaffenweiler to represent Jasper:

Jay Hamlin

Curtis Uebelhor

Monte Lee Young

These artists will travel to Pfaffenweiler from November 13 to December 1, 2021 to demonstrate, produce, and sell their artworks at various locations around Pfaffenweiler and at the traditional “open air” Pfaffenweiler Christmas market on November 27th. The artists from Jasper will be hosted by local families in Pfaffenweiler during their stay.

Additionally, we are excited to announce that one artist from Pfaffenweiler will be traveling to Jasper during the week of November 21 to December 9, 2021. Pfaffenweiler artisan, Niklas Samuel, along with his companion, Sabrina Dischinger, will be traveling to Jasper to showcase and share his talent of using concrete materials to craft candle holders, stands, and various art pieces. The guests from Pfaffenweiler will be hosted by local families in Jasper during their stay.

Plans are being made for demonstrations by Niklas Samuel at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center as well as production of his artworks to be sold during the O Tannenbaum Days in Jasper December 2nd through 5th. Full event details and dates of programs to showcase his talent will be shared by the City of Jasper and Jasper Community ArtsCommission in the coming weeks.

About Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. and The Jasper Partnership Commission:

Sister Cities of Jasper was established in 1985 creating a sister city partnership between the Village of Pfaffenweiler in the state of Baden Württemberg, Germany and the city of Jasper, Indiana USA. The Jasper Partnership Commission was formed to promote the Jasper and Pfaffenweiler partnership through the mayoral offices of both cities.