Attorney General Todd Rokita announces expanded Parents’ Bill of Rights

Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an expanded version of his office’s Parents’ Bill of Rights that contains, among other new information, a fresh section on parents’ rights involving medical decisions for their children. Labeled Parents’ Bill of Rights 2.0, it includes new information on:

How to file a civil rights claim if your student is being discriminated against;

How to better engage school boards and get documents;

How to become aware of your students’ medical rights;

How to run for school boards; and

How to opt out of your student’s curriculum.

“Hoosier parents statewide are embracing their God-given roles as primary providers of their children’s education and upbringing,” Attorney General Rokita said. “So many dedicated moms and dads responded with such appreciation to our Parents’ Bill of Rights when we first released it in June, and they raised many new questions and concerns that we are honored to help address in this Parents’ Bill of Rights 2.0.”

The newly released version contains new guidance on such issues as social-emotional learning, open access to educational records, opting out of curriculum, and filing civil rights complaints. This edition also provides a section on parents’ rights as it pertains to medical decisions for their children, including access to student health records, vaccination requirements, and educational accommodations.

Indiana standards should reflect a holistic approach that is balanced and representative of all viewpoints and consistent with the curriculum approved by the Indiana General Assembly. Standards reflecting various civic and moral instruction must be crafted in ways that reflect equality, inclusivity, and diversity, while not maligning parents, students, and educators.

“Many Indiana teachers are committed, passionate educators who would never contemplate using classroom time to indoctrinate students into specific political ideologies,” Attorney General Rokita said. “But parents have learned they must stay watchful, and they need to understand their legal rights to participate in the part of their children’s education that occurs outside the home, including in government schools.”