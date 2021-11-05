Attorney General Todd Rokita challenges Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandates with lawsuits

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced he is filing legal actions against President Joe Biden to stop unlawful vaccine mandates the administration is imposing on employers and employees across the country.

“We are suing the president because he’s got to stop running roughshod over Americans’ liberties,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It is regrettable that we must take him to court to make him uphold his oath, but it’s necessary to protect our state institutions and fellow citizens from his unlawful schemes.”

Attorney General Rokita and the attorneys general of Louisiana and Mississippi are filing a lawsuit asking a federal court to overturn the Biden administration’s unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

This particular mandate — issued by executive order with no congressional authorization — affects one-fifth of the American workforce directly and the entire economy indirectly.

The mandate usurps state authority in a core area of state sovereignty — public health — and does so by relying on federal procurement laws that have nothing to do with health.

In addition, Attorney General Rokita soon will file additional lawsuits aimed at stopping two other Biden vaccine mandates. These are: 1) an Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) rule forcing all employers with 100 or more workers to require all employees to be vaccinated (or produce weekly negative COVID-19 tests) and 2) a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and/or Medicaid.

These two mandates together cover at least two-thirds of all U.S. workers.

“Hoosiers and all Americans need effective leadership from President Biden that shows respect for their rights,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Such leadership requires an approach quite different from imposing these intrusive federal mandates that tilt toward tyranny.”

Watch Attorney General Rokita discuss these issues at this link: https://fb.me/e/2H62TeQX7 .