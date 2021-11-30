Austin Lee Seng, 27, of Celestine, passed away on Monday, November 29thth at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Austin was born August 9, 1994 in Jasper to Steve Seng and Bev (Thewes) Harris. He married Shelby Mehringer on February 29, 2020 at St. Isidore-St. Raphael Campus in Dubois. Austin was part-owner of Seng Farms. He enjoyed hunting, farming, being with friends and family and a having a cold Busch Light.

Austin is survived by his wife, Shelby Seng of Celestine; a daughter, Brynlee Seng at home; parents, Steve and Becky Seng of Dubois, and Bev and Tom Harris of Wickliffe; a sister, Shyann (Ryan) Wolf of Evansville; parents in-laws, Kathy (Phil) Rottet of Jasper and Mark (Chrissy) Mehringer of Jasper; in-laws, Justin Rottet of Evansville, Matthew Rottet and Hannah Rottet of Jasper, Skyler, Gable and Alexis Byrd all of Jasper; paternal grandmother, Mary Kay Seng of Dubois; maternal grandparents, Larry and Marilyn Thewes of Celestine and Phyllis Verkamp of Ferdinand.

Austin was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Kamdyn Seng and grandfathers, Richard Seng and Eugene Verkamp; uncle, Keith Thewes.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM at St. Isidore-St. Raphael Campus in Dubois with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 2nd from 2-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Friday from 7-9:15 AM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:the wishes of the family or The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, P.O Box 3624, Durham, North Carolina 27710