Beverly J. Cockerham, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Beverly was born in Harrisburg, Illiniois, on October 1, 1943, to Isaac and Madge (Disney) Heiple.

She was a 1961 graduate of Petersburg High School.

She was a homemaker, worked for the Dubois School System and then retired from Kimball Electronics, where she had worked for 25 years.

She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Jasper Moose, where she enjoyed Wednesday quilting.

She enjoyed playing golf, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She also loved to travel, especially to Florida and the beach.

Surviving are three children, Alecia (Ronald) Phillips, Westminster, CO, Keith (Martha) Cockerham, Dwight, IL, Brian (Annalisa) Cockerham, Mohamet, IL, seven grandchildren, Michelle Phillips and fiancé, Peter Emig, Renee Phillips, Tyler (Kaity), Chloe, Mykala Cockerham, and Molly Cockerham and Abby Cockerham and fiancé, Lukas Graves, one great grandson, Clayton Cockerham, two brothers, Mick Heiple, Evansville, IN, and Gary Heiple, Petersburg, IN.

Preceding her in death are one brother, Bill Heiple, and one sister-in-law, Sheila Heiple.

A funeral service for Beverly J. Cockerham will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Jasper Moose will conduct a ritual at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

