Birdseye man arrested after Halloween Party

A Halloween party resulted in the arrest of a Birdseye man on several charges, including two felonies.

24-year-old Trenton Harlan was arrested on Sunday and is charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation, both felonies, and on misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputies and Indiana State Police Troopers were dispatched to a Birdseye residence regarding a fight. The male, later identified as Harlan, was seated in a car and was attempting to leave.

Officers said the man appeared disheveled, was slurring his speech, and had an odor of alcohol emanating from his person.

Several people attending the party shared what they witnessed. They told police they saw Harlan flip a table and attack a man with whom he was talking. Two people said Harlan jumped into his car, driving toward the party-goers, threatening to run over them.

The victim said he and Harlan had been sitting at a table drinking when they got into a disagreement. Harlan flipped the table and began hitting the man. The victim’s wife showed officers the bruises on her wrists she said she received when Harlan grabbed her after attacking her husband.

A portable breath test performed on Harlan at the scene revealed a BAC of .172%, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Harlan was arrested and remained incarcerated over the weekend.

At his initial hearing, held Monday, November 1, 2021, Harlan was ordered released without having to post a monetary bond by Judge Nathan Verkamp and was placed on pre-trial monitoring to await trial.

A pre-trial conference has been set in the case for November 30, 2021.