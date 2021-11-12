Car plows into Jasper building

No injuries are reported after a car plowed into a building in downtown Jasper.

It happened just before 5 am Friday.

Officers say that 32-year-old Ginger Brewster of Jasper was driving northbound on Newton Street approaching 6th Street when she felt ill and fainted, losing control of the vehicle. This caused her to go onto the curb, striking a crosswalk pole, before propelling into the building.

The building is located in the northwest corner of 6th and Newton Streets and suffered an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Brewster was treated at the scene by Memorial Hospital EMS. Her car is a total loss.