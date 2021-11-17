Christmas in Killarney to be performed at the Jasper Arts Center

The performance, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will be held at the Jasper Arts Center on Sunday,

December 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to present another wonderful holiday show on the Jasper Arts Center stage.

Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris

Smith, Christmas In Killarney combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas

classics. The creative team includes Broadway Director Jeff Whiting, Emmy award winning Set Designer Jason

Ardizzone-West, Arranger Gary Lensenmayer, Costume Designer Sarah Cubbage and New York based Light

Designer Aaron Porter.

Set in Killarney, Ireland in the late 1920’s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the

‘Irish’ way, were many of our own Christmas traditions originated. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see

what is quickly becoming a holiday favorite.

Tickets are available by visiting http://www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $35 for

adults, $33 for seniors, and $30 for students. Group rates are available.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by, Friends of the

Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with

special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.