Cities of Jasper and Huntingburg; Indiana BMV Branches holiday closings

The city of Jasper will have different hours this week for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, and Friday the 25th and 26th for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery site will be also be closed on Saturday, November 27th.

Trash and cardboard recycling normally collected on Thursday, November 25th will be collected on Wednesday, November 24th. Trash and cardboard collected on Friday, November 26th will be collected on Monday, November 29th.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup will be on the regular schedule for the rest of the week.

Make sure to have cardboard recycling and trash at the curbside by 7 am.

City of Huntingburg offices will also be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The offices will reopen on Monday, November 29 at 8:00 a.m.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Branches will also be closed on Thursday, November 26th, and Friday, November 27th for Thanksgiving.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, November 28th.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.