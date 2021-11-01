City of Huntingburg Leaf Pick-Up Program to Begin Monday, November 8

The City of Huntingburg Street Department will begin City-wide leaf pick-up for Huntingburg residents on Monday, November 8, 2021. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Mondays and Tuesdays and north of Highway 64 on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line in order for the equipment to reach them. Please refrain from placing leaves near parked cars and away from storm sewer inlets to ensure drains are not clogged during rain events.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.